Splurge: Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram Balmain Navy Double Breasted Gold Tone Button Detail Blazer

Leave it Bronx bombshell Jennifer Lopez to always keep it sleek and chic. The ageless beauty took to Instagram wearing a white t-shirt casually tucked into jeans and a $1,995 Balmain Navy Double Breasted Gold Tone Button Detail Blazer:
Her classic blazer is crafted from navy wool-twill in the label’s signature silhouette – structured padded shoulders, a nipped-in waist and double-breasted front adorned with gold lion-embossed buttons.
It’s fully lined in satin for a smooth finish.
