Splurge: Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice UK Press Launch Altuzarra Kimiko Side-Button Black Knit Dress

Jennifer Hudson appeared at the Press Launch for the Voice UK in a $1,295 Altuzarra Kimiko Side Button Black Knit Dress:
jennifer-hudsons-the-voice-uk-press-launch-altuzarra-kimiko-side-button-black-knit-dress
She smiled bright for the cameras. I love that lip!
2-jennifer-hudsons-the-voice-uk-press-launch-altuzarra-kimiko-side-button-black-knit-dress
Her body hugging dress is decorated with a trail of polished silver buttons.
0-90-jennifer-hudsons-the-voice-uk-press-launch-altuzarra-kimiko-side-button-black-knit-dress
If you’re in the mood to splurge, get the dress here.
What do you think of the dress?
90-jennifer-hudsons-the-voice-uk-press-launch-altuzarra-kimiko-side-button-black-knit-dress

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

splurge-070512-Jennifer Hudson's Boston 4th of July Concert Roberto Cavalli Zebra Print Jersey GownSplurge: Jennifer Hudson’s Boston 4th of July Concert Roberto Cavalli Zebra Print Jersey Gown diane kruger leaving new york hotel fur fabulous march 30 2013Splurge: Jennifer Hudson’s ‘We Day’ Seattle Ohne Titel Tri Color Aqua Blouse jennifer-hudson-good-morning-america-burberry-rubber-skirtSplurge: Jennifer Hudson’s Good Morning America Burberry Prorsum Rubber Skirt Jennifer Hudson attends the Brown Shoe Company Celebrates 100 Years on New York Stock Exchange event at 4 World Trade Center in New York CitySplurge: Jennifer Hudson’s Brown Shoe Company 100 Years of NYSE Agent Provocateur Black Lace Up Skylar Dress Jennifer-Lopez-leaving-a-dinner-in-LA-altuzarra-valentino-giuseppe-2Splurge: Jennifer Lopez’s Los Angeles Altuzarra Fox Fur Collar Claypoole Coat, Valentino My Rockstud Top Handle Satchel Bag, and Giuseppe Zanotti Grey Vera Boots
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares