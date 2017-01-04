Jennifer Hudson appeared at the Press Launch for the Voice UK in a $1,295 Altuzarra Kimiko Side Button Black Knit Dress:
She smiled bright for the cameras. I love that lip!
Her body hugging dress is decorated with a trail of polished silver buttons.
If you’re in the mood to splurge, get the dress here.
What do you think of the dress?
Splurge: Jennifer Hudson’s The Voice UK Press Launch Altuzarra Kimiko Side-Button Black Knit Dress
Jennifer Hudson appeared at the Press Launch for the Voice UK in a $1,295 Altuzarra Kimiko Side Button Black Knit Dress: