Splurge: Beyonce’s FYF Festival Johanna Ortiz Fall 2017 Tan Billowing Sleeves Hoodie, Ruffle Hem Skirt, Gucci GG Marmont Light Pink Quilted Backpack and Stella McCartney Woven Faux Leather Platform Brogues

With blonde locks flowing, poses on perfect and swagger on a trillion, it’s safe to say that lady Beyonce is back in full formation. The new-mama to twins Rumi and Sir Carter, was spotted at FYF Festival in Los Angeles where she sported a Johanna Ortiz Fall 2017 Tan Billowing Sleeves Hoodie with matching ruffle hem skirt, a pair of $550 Stella McCartney Woven Faux Leather Platform Brogues and a $1,790 Gucci GG Light Pink Marmont Quilted Leather Backpack:

Her sleek ensemble features a hoodie with statement billowing sleeves and a voluminous ruffle hem, almost ankle length skirt.

Her Italian made lace-up platform stunners are crafted from black and white faux leather.

Standout cork and off-white rubber heel measures 75mm/ 3 inches with a 50mm/ 2 inches platform.

She rounded out her ensemble with this Gucci light pink quilted chevron leather backpack.

Made in soft matelassé chevron quilted leather and adorned with the brand’s double G hardware. This go-to backpack boasts a soft structured shape with exaggerated double zip leather pulls.

It’s a cute look even though it feels a bit Fall appropriate, no?

If you’re up for splurging on her shoes and bag, shop the links below.

JavaScript is currently disabled in this browser. Reactivate it to view this content.

Thoughts?