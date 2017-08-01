On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter D.C. 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Urban Skin RX, Dare to Have Hair, and More!

On Sunday, July 30th, Cocktails With Claire x Ty Hunter took over D.C. at the historical Wonder Bread Factory, and the networking fashion party was nothing less than filled with excitement, wisdom and attendees who came to slay not play.

Guests came in their best summer ready looks, ready to sip, nibble, and receive encouragement from the illustrious panel.

The fabulous fashion extravaganza included a musical set by DJ JFK (@iamjustforkicks), networking, and an enlightened panel discussion on entrepreneurship, fashion, and stepping out on faith with panelists, Ayo Thomas of WOE Magazine, radio show host, Sunni and the City, Malik Jarett of clothing and accessories brand EAT, Tamara Hush Lee of Hush Boutique, and last but not least, Claire and Ty, hosted by radio show host, Chey Parker.

Once their discussion ended, it was time to meet Claire, Ty and the rest of the panelists.

FBD readers lined up for a signed copy of Claire’s book, ‘The Bomb Life,’ while others mingled and posed for photos.

Guests indulged on food sponsored by Spoon and Dish aka Citchen Crazy, as well as beverages sponsored by D’usse and Belaire. There was even time to shop from vendors of up and coming brands, ‘Shop Yours Truly’ (@shopyt), ‘DTT by L. Green’ (@dttbylgreen), ‘Hush Boutique’ (@boutiquehush), ‘Loza Tam’ (@loza_tam), ‘Not Just a Pretty Face,’ and EAT (@allhomage).

Stylish attendees @styledtrue, @stylespoken, @lepaspicedome, @themediaprince, @crownd10s all came correct in summer ready ensembles! Take a look!

Tomboy chic was the call for this guest.



@Crownd10s paired wine colored boots with a champagne hued shift, and added extra pizzazz with multicolored fringed earrings and an embellished bag. Hot!!

You can never go wrong with all black, but once you add sheer, distressed denim, and fishnets, the look is elevated times 10!

This young man went for an all-white look with gold accessories.

All black was the call for this blond locked fashionista.



You can never go wrong with black, white, and silver. Don’t these ladies look bomb?

This lady was well put together in all grey, pink and gold. Yes, to the vintage kitten heels!

Crishon of crome247.com looked effortlessly stylish in his signature fitted hat and tee, pinstripe slacks, and blue double breasted blazer, paired with all white sneakers.

This stylish gentleman only knew how to come into the event making a statement, nothing less. His printed jacket stole the show!

This young diva of @shopyt boutique was ready to turn heads. She looked flawless in all yellow, and paired it off with pom pom sandals was indeed the right choice.

This fashionista rocked a lavender duster by @shopyt, paired with nude strap on sandals, destroyed denim and a black top.

The adorable @raven_paris went with a very trendy striped two-piece set and kept the rest of her look simple, as she showed off her natural curls to match her beauty.

Good times were had by all!



A lot of people have been asking when we will come to NYC and ATL. The answer: Soon. We have such a great community and we really want to make these events fantastic–which takes planning. Stay tuned for updates this fall (we are going on hiatus in August), and mark your calendars for Cocktails with Claire LONDON on September 17th!

What do you think?

Sponsored by: Cantu @cantubeauty, Rayar Jeans @rayarjeans, Urban Skincare RX @urbanskinrx, Tees in the Trap @teesinthetrap, D’usse @dussecognac, Belaire: @officialbelaire, DJ JFK @iamjustforkicks, Woe Magazine @woemagazine, Rell Entertainment @rell_ent, Terri Baskin @terribaskin, Spoon and dish aka Citchen Krazy @spoonanddish, Calligraphy Mirror @allisondeecalligraphy.

Event held by: @ciarabrookspr, and @serenemgmt

Images by: Terri Baskin (terribaskin.com), Chris Calloway (@norequest).