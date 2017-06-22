On the Scene: The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop LA Premiere with Sean Combs in Libertine, Cassie in Juan Carlos Obando, Eva Marcille in Ott Dubai, and More!

The LA Premiere of Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop bowed last night at the Writer’s Guild in LA. All of the Bad Boy Family was in the building for the momentous occasion.

Take a quick look at who popped by:



Cassie posed with Puff Daddy on the carpet, with Cassie in a ravishing red Juan Carlos Obando slip dress and Aquazzura Wild Thing Sandals. Diddy popped in a Libertine Spring 2016 embellished jacket. They make a beautiful couple!



The gorgeous Eva Marcille flaunted long braids and a jumpsuit by Ott Dubai.



Liberty Ross sparkled in a YSL sequined dress and Balenciaga embellished pumps.



Red was a popular color for the night! Draya Michele looked bomb in an Alicia + Olivia Laverne Asymmetrical Gown.



Lil Kim opted for a custom creation.



User rocked an embroidered sweatshirt, ripped jeans, and Gold Supreme sneakers.



I really enjoy seeing what Wiz Khalifa’s new girlfriend Izabela Guedes has on. I’m here for her $1,220 Off White Pinstripe Blazer Dress. They look great!



Lastly, Uncle Snoop popped by in a track suit and a Snoop Dogg tee.

That does it! Who had your favorite look of the night?

Images: Getty