Shoe News: Rihanna Unleashed Her Final “So Stoned” Collection with Manolo Blahnik

We’ve spotted Rihanna’s luxurious Manolo Blahnik gladiator sandals in the sultry ‘Wild Thoughts’ video, which was the biggest hint ever for her third and final collaboration with the shoe line.

Her last collection with the shoe giant is soft, bedazzled, and simply dubbed “So Stoned.” The four limited edition styles boast Swarovski crystal detailing.

The collection is expected to launch on July 6th, so keep your eyes peeled for these drool worthy beauties:



Behold, the Poison Ivy Gladiator Sandals that you may have adored in DJ Khaled’s music video ‘Wild Thoughts.’ The price? $2,325.

These two-strap heeled mule gives off sexy and subtle vibes. The clear strap in the front of the shoe gives off a unique illusion.

A strappy high-heeled mule is for the simple chic lady. It’s not as crystalized like the rest of the collection, but is elegant nonetheless.

The mid-heeled mule is bold in the front, yet peaceful all-around. This shoe is for the woman who doesn’t wear heels often but will slay any day in a short pump.

The collection will be sold in select Manolo Blahnik stores and online.

What are your thoughts on the final Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik collection? See anything you like?