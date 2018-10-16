Recap: Convos with Claire Atlanta 2018 Featuring Cynthia Bailey, Kim Blackwell, Ariaka Autry, and More, Sponsored by CB Vior, Rayar Jeans, and Virgin Hair Depot!

Happy Tuesday!

This past Saturday, CWC stormed into Atlanta for an informative brunch panel, shopping, and sips at the Gathering Spot.













Our annual fashion networking event kicked off with a comedic intro by our host Lala Milan, followed by discussions on branding featuring ATL influencers, executive, and celebs Cynthia Bailey, Kim Blackwell, Alonzo Arnold, Jeremy Haynes, and Ariaka Autry.











With a dress code of ‘logo love,’ our conversations focused on branding: What is your brand? What makes a strong brand? What distinguishes your brand from someone else’s? Cynthia offered that she only pursues projects that she is passionate about, hence her candle, eyewear, and bag brands. She uses her wonderful platform on Real Housewives of Atlanta to promote her products, which marry great quality with affordability.





Kim Blackwell honed in on the importance of authenticity and hard work.





Alonzo Arnold, Jeremy Haynes, and Ariaka Autry focused on customer service and producing a superior product.

The conversations were great!







Afterwards, Bombers and Bombshells shopped from our participating vendors, including Shop Diamont Noir, Arrived Fashion Boutique, Shop Oyemwen, Kloset Threads, House of High End, Opulence Financial Group, and A Daily Diva.







We also had to take pix!!





Check out some stand out looks:



House of High End owner Dara @QueenDBee owner rocked a Gucci monogram coat and boots, and Kim Blackwell looked bomb in Fendi head to toe. Can you say slay?



Virgin Hair Depot owner Ariaka Autry looked gorgeous with purple hair and a navy blue suit accented by Chanel pins.



Demetria McKinney mixed logos with Fendi and Louis Vuitton.



Atlanta haberdasher Exclusive Game represented for the fellas in a Gucci jacket and hat.



Interior Decorator Bree Ervin reclined inside in Gucci patterned tights and a chic dress uplifted by Chanel pins.

Outside…



Kim Blackwell represented fashion goals in a Fendi Monogram trench, bag, and boots. Bomb!



This lovely lady rocked Fendi boots with plaid pants and a gorgeous top knot.



Cupcake Mafia’s Ms. Skittlez shined in a metallic suit while hairstylist Alonzo Arnold mixed prints in a patterned tights, a Fendi fanny pack, and Fendi boots.



Songstress Demetria McKinney posed outside with Dallas the Stylist opted for Gucci.

As for me, I rocked a Versace tee and leggings under a tulle skirt from CWC vendor Shop Oyemwen!



I drove the Versace point home with Medusa Addled Versace accessories from CWC vendor A Daily Diva, and channeled Donatello Versace in bone straight hair from Virgin Hair Depot.

It was a fun time!



Thank you to our sponsors CB Vior, Rayar Jeans, Jess Sells Luxury, and Virgin Hair Depot. Thank you to our volunteers Askia Abdul, Chloe Green, Naj the Godson, and Chloe and to our event planner Steven Lamont!



Also thank you to Audria Richmond and Upscale Magazine for providing items for our Gift Bags (pick up Audria’s book here and pick up the latest Issue of Upscale to see me inside!), to @RaiEnt for our fabulous floral arrangements, and to Clay West for helping supply our decor. And thank you to Ryan, Lanysia, Samantha, and the team at The Gathering Spot for providing the perfect venue!

The next stop is NYC! It’s going to be our best one yet! Get your tickets now at CWCNYC2018.eventbrite.com! Want to sponsor or vend? Email events@fashionbombdaily.com.

We’ll be updating with more images throughout the day.





Images: @MrVocabTV @CoolKem @DRoseShoots and @JayGoGetIt_