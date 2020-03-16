Real Housewives of Atlanta in Greece: Marlo Hampton in Sai Sankoh High Low Yellow Cheetah Dress, Tanya Sam’s Pink and Purple Printed Romper, Kandi’s Embellished Pants and More!

Ok, so raise your hands if you’ve been indulging in a lot more reality TV since the Coronavirus Quarantine! I plead guilty, and loved seeing the ladies turn up in Greece last night on Bravo!

Many of you were tuned in as well, and peppered us with questions. While most of the ladies looks are sold out since they filmed at least 6 months ago, here are a few of your most requested ensembles:

Tanya Sam is a crowd fashion favorite! She hit the vineyard in a ruffled J.Crew collection wrap skirt. Her skirt is sold out, but you can get a similar look at ChicWish.com.

Another highly requested Tanya Sam look: this romper from Alexis. Super cute!

Kandi also hit the vineyard, and opted for a white top and sparkly pants from @ThisPeaceandLove.

And Marlo Hampton rocked Tom Ford heels and a Sai Sankoh dress available at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

While most of their looks are sold out, you can still get Marlo’s dress here!

What do you think? And whose look was your favorite?