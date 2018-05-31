Quick Note from Claire: Go Back to Your Childhood Dream to Find Your Passion and Purpose; Reflections on the Ubiquitous Expo

As I boarded my flight from Boston headed to Houston for my 3rd stop in my recent travel whilrwind, I realized that I am living out my childhood dreams.



When I was younger, my dream job was to be an ‘international businesswoman.” What that was, I didn’t know at the time. I just knew that I wanted to travel for my job–a lot–and do business (whatever that meant).



This past week has taken me from Boston to Martha’s Vineyard to Washington D.C. to Houston (and I’m off to Miami tomorrow), all for work (with a touch of play).

A lot of people ask: how do you find your passion? How do you find your purpose? How do you find what you are good at?

Go back to your dreams and habits as a child.



As I told audience members at the Ubiquitous Expo: when I was younger, in addition to dreaming of doing ‘international business,’ I also loved to write and loved to shop. I have journals dating back to when I was 10 years old, writing my thoughts, recapping my days, and notating shopping wish lists for my next trip to the mall. That young writer and dreamer has grown into the woman you see today.



If you are struggling to find your way, sit back and reflect on when you were 10 years young, free of real life worries and the annoyances of adulthood. What did you like to do? What were you good at? Who did you want to be? If you are searching for your passion, start there.





Now, life will throw you some surprises. I definitely never planned on being a ‘public figure’ or getting over my severe stage fright and fear of public speaking to speak to people! But always stay open to what life brings your way. Keep an open mind and continue to step outside your comfort zone.





Love & Light,



*I wore a Balmain blazer, Jimmy Choo glitter heels, and a dress by Nichole Lynel to have a Conversation with Claire and Monique Rodriguez of Mielle Organics at Ubiquitous Expo.

**Images @VSDavisPhotography