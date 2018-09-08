On the Scene: The Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party Featuring Nicki Minaj in Alexandre Vauthier, Cardi B in Dolce Gabbana, Lala in Naeem Khan, and More!

The Harper’s Bazaar Icon Party went down last night in New York City! While the annual event made headlines because of an unfortunate red carpet brawl, we’re going to keep it positive and focus on the fashion!

Let’s go:



Nicki Minaj embraced blonde tresses and a printed Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress with an animal print.



Coco Rocha was a vision in red Zac Posen.



Hilary Rhoda embraced polka dots in a dress by Markarian.



Harper’s Bazaar International Editor in Chief Carine Roitfeld bet on back in a Tom Ford strapless frock.



Influencer Micah Jesse paired a printed blazer with a button down and black pants.



Cardi B looked regal in a Dolce & Gabanna Fall 2018 gown.



Kris Jenner’s genes don’t lie, do they? Kendall Jenner looked just like her (gorgeous) momma in a black Vera Wang ensemble.



Kelly Rowland wowed in a white suit by George Keburia. Bomb!



Lala smoldered in a beaded Naeem Khan gown. Love this!



Christina Aguilera looked angelic in a feathered Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood FW18 RTW gown.



Lastly, Joan Smalls showed off her stems in an artful Iris van Herpen dress. Hot!

See even more pix from the red carpet at Instagram.com/FashionBombDailyMag.

Who do you think was best dressed?

Images:Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America