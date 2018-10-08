On the Scene: The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Featuring Reginae Carter in Versace, Juju in Neon TLZ Femme, Dreamdoll in Balmain, and more!

This past weekend, Fashion Bomb stars headed down to Miami for BET’s annual Hip Hop Awards. From neon to pink ruffles to fabulous hair, the style was certainly on tap. Read on for some of our faves:



Juju shined bright in one of the hottest looks of the night, an on trend neon vinyl suit by TLZ Femme. Hot!



Neon was also on the menu for rapstress Dreamdoll, who rocked the green carpet with a neon ‘do, a Balmain dress, and YSL feathered sandals.



Bold tones continued for the fellas! Behold Deray Davis in a LTHJKT suede look. I like!



T.I. opted for subdued in a Hideo Bespoke shirt and Dolce & Gabbana pants.



Young Ma kept it cool and casual in a Valentino logo tee.



Inside, Reginae Carter looked bomb with blue hair and a Fall 2018 Versace ensemble.



Blac Chyna showed off her curves in a Dare to be Vintage dress.



BET Executive Vice President Connie Orlando looked bomb in a Tom Ford skirt and Christian Louboutin pumps.



Lastly, the king and queen Keyshia Kaoir and Gucci Mane blessed the festivities in coordinated pink and blue looks. They’re adorable.

Who had your favorite looks from the night?

See more at Instagram.com/fashionbombdailymag

Images: Getty