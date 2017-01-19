On the Scene: The 2017 People’s Choice Awards with Jennifer Lopez in Reem Acra, Jada Pinkett Smith in Dolce & Gabbana, Sarah Jessica Parker in J.Mendel Couture, and More!

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards went down last night and of course, the fashion was on high! Our favorite actresses showed up, showed out, and picked up many of the night’s distinctions.

Let’s get into their looks!

Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a black long-sleeve, Reem Acra gown with a silver embellished sheer bodice. Hot!

Jada Pinkett Smith presented the Favorite Movie Icon award in a curve-hugging Dolce & Gabbana gown with lace-up detailing. She’s always flawless.

Sarah Jessica Parker won her very first People’s Choice Award in a J.Mendel Couture dress. Iconic!

Gwen Stefani followed J.Lo’s lead in a much flirtier Reem Acra piece. Not for the faint of heart, but naturally, she wore it effortlessly.

Yara Shahidi added red lips to her black and white, harlequin print Off-White gown.

Blake Lively flaunted her mile-long stems in a sultry Elie Saab fringe LBD. Gorgeous, no?

Priyanka Chopra was pretty in pink in a strapless Sally LaPointe crop top and high-waist fringe skirt in the rosy hue. This was fab!

Sofia Vergara showcased her curves in a flute hem Marchesa dress with a gold embellished bodice. Seeing her on the red carpet in a short frock was definitely unexpected.

Jamie Chung upped the night’s romance quotient in a lacy, yellow Martha Medeiros design with a thigh-high slit. I live for her style!

A strapless, glitzy Rosario jumpsuit with contrast ruffle cups was on the agenda for Kristen Bell. I loved this piece!

It was all about beading for Victoria Justice in a gilded, gold Yousef al-Jasmi number.

Ruby Rose was the lady in red in a Veronica Beard pairing. Hot!

Ashley Greene was regal in a purple Jeffrey Dodd midi dress that was covered in sequins.

Who had your favorite look at the awards show?