Splurge: Monica Brown’s Instagram Attico Cut Out Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress

When it comes to Monica Brown’s style, you can be sure that it’s going to be an effortless slay. The Bombshell crooner stepped out recently and took to Instagram, sizzling in a breathtaking $2,575 Attico Cut Out Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress:

Her standout dress is crafted from tulle adorned with sequins for head-to-toe sparkle. Sliced with pear-shaped cutouts at the shoulders, this midi style has voluminous sleeves and buttoned cuffs to create a billowy shape.

She looks absolutely stunning! If you’re up for the splurge, purchase below.

JavaScript is currently disabled in this browser. Reactivate it to view this content.

How would you rock it?