Splurge: Monica Brown’s Instagram Attico Cut Out Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress

When it comes to Monica Brown’s style, you can be sure that it’s going to be an effortless slay. The Bombshell crooner stepped out recently and took to Instagram, sizzling in a breathtaking $2,575 Attico Cut Out Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress:

Her standout dress is crafted from tulle adorned with sequins for head-to-toe sparkle. Sliced with pear-shaped cutouts at the shoulders, this midi style has voluminous sleeves and buttoned cuffs to create a billowy shape.

 

She looks absolutely stunning! If you’re up for the splurge, purchase below.

How would you rock it?

 

Like
Tweet
Pin it
Related Topics

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like

Shares