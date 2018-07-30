Kim Kardashian Steps out with Kanye West in a Metallic Silver Skirt by Fannie Schiavoni

Kim Kardashian grabbed dinner with hubby Kanye West in a $1,000 Metallic Silver Skirt by Fannie Schiavoni:

Her exact skirt is not available on their site. A similar skirt retails for $1,000.

Hot! or Hmm..?

See more metallic inspo here.

