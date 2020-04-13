Insecure is Back! Season 4 Episode 1 Fashion Credits: Issa Rae’s Waiting to Exhale Tee, Molly’s Bowling Margiela Jeans + Condola’s Polka Dotted Top and Skirt

So Insecure is back, y’all! And it came right on time. While we are quarantined until further notice, we have all been yearning for fresh and fun shows to pass the time, and Insecure’s Season 4 debut gave us everything we needed! In addition to new plot twists and turns, costume designer Shiona Turini also served up serious style for some of our faves. Check it out:

Issa opened up the episode wearing a vintage Waiting to Exhale tee, available at FashionBombDailyShop.com! Get yours here. Get Drake’s version here.

Issa and Molly indulged in Self Care Sunday, with Issa in a Slauson t-shirt available at the Marathon Clothing Store. Get yours for $34.95 here.

Molly bowled in a Meshki top and $750 Margiela cut out jeans:

At the Block Party mixer, Issa rocked a Nanushka ensemble including a $585 blazer and $285 matching skirt.

Seeming newcomer and fashion killer Condola wore an Orseund and Iris polka dotted ensemble including a $355 top and $510 skirt. This was one of my faves.

Molly was bomb in Sally Lapointe Fall 2019 and a Balenciaga bag.

I am 100% here for the fashion. Shiona Turini is killing it!

What say you?

Which outfit was your favorite?

Get Issa’s Waiting to Exhale tee here and her Slauson tee here. Shop some of her looks below:

Want more outfit deets? Leave your inquiries below.

What did you think of Episode 1 of Season 4? Have any good recs for Must See TV?

Images: @InsecureHBO/Screen Capture