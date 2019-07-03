How The Celebrities Showed Their World Pride Through Fashion Featuring Billy Porter in Christian Siriano, Lady GaGa In Versace, Teyana Taylor in For The Stars Fashion House, and More!

NYC was full of life, fun, and rainbows this past weekend as everywhere you looked the streets were lit with rainbow fashions in support for World Pride as Pride Month was coming to a close. LGBTQIA+ members from all around were celebrating their pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots through festivities with friends but also through their dress. A few celebrities even got in on the fashion fun and celebrations including the glamorous cast of FX’s Pose, Teyana Taylor, Lady GaGa, and more!

Billy Porter graced NYC’s streets in a full look by Christian Siriano!
Alicia Keys showed her pride in a custom studded Stella McCartney jumpsuit.
MJ Rodriguez wore a full Moschino look for World Pride, styled by Darryl Glover.
Laverne Cox wore a Name Khan SS19 ensemble, styled by Christina Joy Pacelli.
Dominique T.A.R Jackson rocked a Greta Constantine dress adorned with a rainbow Pride-flag inspired sash.
Lady GaGa stunned in a custom rainbow Versace look for StoneWall Day in NYC. Shot by Jackson Lee for Getty
Kamala Harris celebrated World Pride in a rainbow bedazzled Levi’s jacket paired with white jeans.
Indya Moore rocked a shimmery Area dress for NYC’s Pride parade, styled by Ian Bradley!
Teyana Taylor delivered a performance for World Pride in a For the Stars Fashion House look, styled by Ej King.
Tamar Braxton and James Wright Chanel matched in Shawnte Elizabeth for Chicago Pride!
