How The Celebrities Showed Their World Pride Through Fashion Featuring Billy Porter in Christian Siriano, Lady GaGa In Versace, Teyana Taylor in For The Stars Fashion House, and More!

NYC was full of life, fun, and rainbows this past weekend as everywhere you looked the streets were lit with rainbow fashions in support for World Pride as Pride Month was coming to a close. LGBTQIA+ members from all around were celebrating their pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots through festivities with friends but also through their dress. A few celebrities even got in on the fashion fun and celebrations including the glamorous cast of FX’s Pose, Teyana Taylor, Lady GaGa, and more!