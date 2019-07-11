Heather Sanders of Sorella Boutique Is Calling All Girl Bosses For Their Girls Tour Entrepreneurship and Mentoring Program!

Heather Sanders founded Sorella Boutique in 2012 along with her partner, Brittney Turner, with the mindset of being a girl boss and providing other female hustlers with stylish pieces to feel fierce in. The two used their personal Instagram accounts to promote the brand and even went on to open a physical store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. With much hard work and determination, Sorella has grown to be on the most popular online boutiques with over 800,000 followers on Instagram. Sorella carries a slew of fashion-forward, yet affordable products which have been worn by celebrities like Teyana Taylor, Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, Lala Anthony, and more. The brand is backed by a growing women empowerment movement which is dubbed as the Girls Tour movement. Sorella Boutique is taking the Girls Tour movement even further with a new social media campaign #GirlsTour to encourage other women to follow their dreams and boss up just like her.

Sorella is seeking six women from all across the nation for their #GirlsTour Ambassador program where they will be given the opportunity to be mentored, participate in philanthropic activities, and overall become better and more fearless leaders in the working world. Sanders and Turner started the brand at the age of 20 with no background in business or fashion and they want to share their experiences with young girls nationwide to help them grow into boss3w like them. The year-long program will include curation of mostly philanthropic activities and monthly campaigns highlighting social topics like body positivity and professionalism.







To celebrate this new initiative, Sorella released their sporty “Melrose Avenue” collection which shines a spotlight on the physical store’s home street. The collection stays true to the Girls Tour vibe of the sporty babe with its colorful cropped sweatshirts, biker shorts, phone case, stickers, and more! Shop here.

Part of the Girls Tour mission is to “be a dope girl with style and hustle” and if that is you, you should take the next steps in becoming a Girls Tour ambassador. The rules are simple: submit a video or essay via Instagram with the hashtag #IAmGirlsTour defining why you should be chosen as an #GirlsTour ambassador for their city.

