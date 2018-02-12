Great Taste for Less with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked: Get Cardi B’s Green Suit for Less and Tyra Banks’s Lace and Sequin Look for a Steal!

Happy New Year!

As you know, we are working with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked to give you Great Taste for Less! We are showcasing some of our favorite stars, with ways to recreate their ensembles for a steal.

First up? Cardi B who has been storming New York Fashion Week in head turning ‘fits. She attended the Christian Siriano show in a green ensemble from the brand. Get her look for only $150 courtesy of Topshop:



Get a similar blazer for $95; get her pant look for $50. Purchase here.



Tyra Banks oozed sass for the ‘Gram in a $1,474 Alexander McQueen lace top and a $698 DVF Sequin skirt:



You can get her look for $200 with a $31 lace top from Express and this $40 sequined skirt by Mink Pink:





Want to shop these look? Enter below…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Stay tuned for even more Great Taste for Less, Sponsored by Seagram’s Escapes Spiked.

Smootches!

*No purchase necessary to enter or win a prize. A purchase will not increase chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins on 2/01/18 and ends on 02/28/18. Sweepstakes open to legal US residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Visit https://www.seagramsescapes.com/FBDRules for Official Rules and how to enter. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Rafflecopter® does not endorse Sponsor’s products and are not affiliated with the Sweepstakes. Additional terms/restrictions apply. © 2018 The Seagram Beverage Company, Rochester, New York. All Rights Reserved.