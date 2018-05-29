Fashion News: Serena Williams Launches New Clothing Line ‘Serena’

After giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. just a short eight months ago, Serena Williams is back to serving on and off the court. The 36 year old tennis champion, mother, wife, and now fashion designer unveiled her namesake clothing line, and we are all for her subtle and sexy-cool collection. The sporty-chic looks are perfect for the everyday woman whose goal is to keep it cute and comfy. Most of these versatile ensembles can be rocked with sneakers or heels, and the prices range from $15-$250. If minimalism yet trendy is your style mood, then you may have found your go-to clothier in Serena.

Check out some of the looks from the line below!

An olive green slip dress with a low ruched back and side slit.

Black Pencil Skirt

Signature S Logo Undies

Denim Skirt

Compton Tee

Chain Strap Denim Jumper

Boyfriend Joggers + Logo Cropped Sweater

Varsity Dress

Mesh Gray Top and Jogger

Which look could you see yourself rocking? Click here to purchase your Serena gear!