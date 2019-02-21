Fashion Discussion: How Much Would You Pay for Box Braids?

By Najaah Cooper (@luvnaj)
How much would you pay for your box braids? YouTube influencer and vlogger Alissa Ashley (@alissa.ashley) has the internet in an uproar over paying $750 for box braids done by Celebrity hair braider and trichologist Dr. Kari Williams (@drkariwill).
While some think this is way overpriced for singular box braids, others have expressed that hair braiders are underpaid for the work and styles that they create.
Dr. Kari Williams is the creator of #Goddesslocs and she worked with the singer @Ciara singer Brandy (@4everbrandy), and director Ava DuVernay (@ava).
