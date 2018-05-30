Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Orquidea from Boston

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Bombshell of the day is Orquidea from Boston.

She writes, “I would describe my style as classy, modern vintage. I do a lot of thrifting and believe in affordable style because style should not only be accessible to those with much money readily available. My mission is to teach women that you can look, and feel good with absolutely any budget.”

View more looks below:

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @orquideasfinds.

What do you think?

