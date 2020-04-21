Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Chi from Pittsburgh

Happy Tuesday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Chi @Igbohippie_ from Pittsburgh. Check her out below!

Chi writes, “If I had to describe my style in three words I’d say versatile, bright, and bold. It’s important to me to show others that it’s okay to step outside of your own comfort zone!”

“I enjoy wearing pieces one wouldn’t normally think could be put together and making a statement with them,” she writes.

To check out more of Chi’s style slide over to her Instagram @Igbohippie_ ! Comment below and tell me what you think of this bombshell style!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down