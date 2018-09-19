Fashion Bombshell of the Day: April from Durham

Happy Hump Day!

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is April from Durham, NC.

She writes, “I would like to submit my looks for a possible feature for Bombshell of the Day. I describe myself as a GLAM ARTIST. I approach fashion as an art form. I try to layer my look with quirky elements, a little edgy & lots of glam to compose a work of art!”

Werk! Your style is a work of art! Keep owning it.

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @_whatwouldaprilwear.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.