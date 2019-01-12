Fashion Bomber of the Week: Queyon from Texas

We had an amazing week filled with stylish Bombers! After tallying up the likes from our feed , we’ve concluded who is the most chic Fashion Bomber this week. Behold, Queyon from Dallas, TX (1,680 likes, 35 comments).

Queyon goes from dapper to street style chic and we can’t get enough of it!

This suave gentleman carry’s himself like a boss, is well groomed and he’s not afraid to go outside of the box with his vibrant tailored fits’.

Let’s take a look at what our readers had to say:

@catwalkmami writes, “This the beard boss you gotta beat at the end of any game! Lol. He’s Boss af tho! 🙌🏾🏆.”



@moneshiarn writes, “Alright King!!💪🏽.”

@michellef1_ writes, “Damn😳😳😳😍😍😍Fine.”

View more looks of his style below!

Learn more about our Fashion Bomber of the Week on Instagram @queyoun.

What do you think?

