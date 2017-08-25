Fashion Bomber of the Day: Anthony from Philly

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber is taking the fashion industry by storm. Behold Anthony who resides in Philly.

“I am a fashion designer and image consultant Anthony Chad currently residing in Philadelphia, PA. I would love to be selected as a #fashionbomberoftheday. I am absolutely in love with style and the ability it has to change lives, allowing people to self express in ways that make them feel empowered.”

“I would consider my style to be very classic, eclectic, and chic. I am a “life of the party” type person in which I feel my style expresses my fun and confident spirit. With Fashion Bomb Daily being one of my favorite outlets providing readers with the hottest trends and current events.”

You are keepin’ it casual, yet chic! I can dig it!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @anthonychadstyles or website anthonychadstyles.com.

