Emily B. Lounges in Style Sporting a Mustard Yellow Joggers Set by Fashion Nova

As we glow fashionably into the weekend, we love how Emily B. has set the vibe. The style queen always provides great fashion moments. She recently gave us another great casual look for the season wearing a mustard colored joggers set by Fashion Nova. Multi colored lime & yellow sneakers complimented her color palette with a simple black cap. What do you think of her look? Get it here or search “Zip Through The Game Lounge Set” for more available colors. This lounge wear is chic & comfortable.