DJ D-Nice Goes InstaLive Globally with his “Club Quarantine” Music Mix in Hats by Nick Fouquet and Worth & Worth

Happy Saturday Fashion loves! How is your quarantine journey going? Cure your boredom blues with Fashion Bomb Daily! Stay up to date on the best of lifestyle, fashion, culture and much more! Super Saturday goes to DJ D-Nice. D-Nice is a hiphop rap veteran and musical beast.

“Derrick Jones (born June 19, 1970), better known by his stage name D-Nice, is an American disc jockey, beatboxer, rapper, producer, and photographer who began his career in the mid-1980s with the hip hop group Boogie Down Productions.[1] He discovered Kid Rock in 1988, landing him a deal with Jive Records.” Stated in Wikipedia. His legacy list also include self titled LP’s and lending to his voice to lyrics on the hit call to action on violence rap song “Self Destruction.”

As one of the voices of conscious hiphop, D-Nice is greatly appreciated and respected throughout the hiphop genre and many in the music community. He took the Internet to another level recently as as he displayed his DJing skills effortlessly on Instagram Live. He used his talents in music and decided do a live dj set on instagram, titled “Club Quarantine.” News of the online musical party spread and at one point had over 100K followers on his live feed, DJing one day for nine hours straight. Many celebrities joined his celebration including even The Rock, Halle Berry and even 1st lady Michelle Obama.

The handsome and down to earth rapper wore statement sweatshirts and tees by Bel-Air Athletics, a fly clothing line by Will Smith. Derrick also wore signature fedora hats by Nick Fouquet and Worth and Worth, in dope colors, making his stage presence even more appealing, to those stuck at home in casual sweat suits, joggers and pajamas. Get his amazing hats here, and shop other dope looks on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop. Also make sure you check out our men’s page for fashion and style at your figure tips, go to Fashion Bomb Men.

