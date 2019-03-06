Claire’s Life: Paris Fashion Week Wearing The Haus NYC, Kloset Slayer, Yasmeen Sa’Eedah, Chic Geeks, and More!

Happy Hump Day, Bomb Lifers!

Yesterday, I landed back in New York after a short but sweet trip to Paris for Fashion Week.

It seems as if the luggage gods always play with my bags on international trips! Thankfully, I made the acquaintance of stylist India Monae, who was in town for her Fashion Boss Academy! She was kind enough to style me for the Drome and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya shows in Clueless inspired plaid looks, using a coat by White House Black Market, and separates by Veronica Beard and Donna Karan:





As if!

Day 2, I dined at Hotel Costes wearing an Iconic sweatshirt from The Haus NYC and a Fendi fur from Saks.



Day 3, it was all about a gunmetal jumpsuit by Kloset Slayer and a Fendi Shearling coat from Saks.



Day 4? I attended the Stella Mccartney show wearing a pajama inspired set by Ba3rtwear, a YSL coat, Christian Louboutin shoes, Chanel shades, and a Dior bag from Glamshock.com. I answered emails on my laptop, which looked chic in a case by @Chic.Geeks:





Shout out to Oprah and Janelle Monae!

And I switched for the Agnes B show, rocking a black turtleneck and a custom skirt by Yasmeen Sa’Eedah:





The trip was short but sweet, but I will be back soon, hopefully to have a Convos with Claire!



Stay tuned for details here and on Instagram @ClaireSulmers.

Which look was your fave?

Love & Light,



*Want me to be your brand ambassador? Email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com

Images: @DavidNyanzi & @Mathieu.DPhotographie