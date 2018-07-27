Claire’s Life: Martini & Rossi’s Terrazza Martini #TerrazzaMartini at 5Church in Atlanta with Keri Hilson, Nikki Chu, and More!

I’m a Martini & Rossi influencer! As such, my hosting duties took me down to my hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, for another Terrazza Martini #TerrazzaMartini Event!
Terrazza Martini is all about enjoying after work/pre-dinner sparkling Martini & Rossi drinks with friends on a terrace! We had beautiful weather, beats, Jumbo Jenga, and loads of fly fashionistas, who sipped on Rosé, Rosé Spritz, and Frosé all day.
Pretty girl Keri Hilson stopped by!
As did interior designer and home decor guru Nikki Chu, and designer Jilene Coggins.
I also said hey to some of my favorite ATLiens, including No IG Jeremy, Dayybella, and makeup artist extraordinaire Latasha Wright.
It was a fun night!
A few people asked me if I do these all the time. Of course we have our CWC’s and our brunches, but hey, maybe day parties should be added to our repertoire?
What say you?
Smootches
Images: @DRoseSHoots
*My dress is by @HausofSheaNYC. Hair: @GreatHairbyShauna. Makeup: @LatashaWright