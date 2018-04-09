Cardi B looked bomb on her way to an interview on the Breakfast Club in a denim look by Laurence & Chico:
Laurence & Chico is a Canadian womenswear brand established in 2016 by Laurence Li and Chico Wang. The brand’s inspiration comes from Laurence’s personalized illustrations depicting their daily lives. Laurence’s illustrations evoke a unique sense of humor with vivid colors inspiring Chico to use elements from such to create imaginative, bold yet delicate prints and silhouettes for their collections.
She looks cute! Keep killing it Cardi (and Kollin).
Cardi B wears Laurence & Chico Denim Look to Breakfast Club in New York
