Cardi B Releases Bartier Cardi Music Video Wearing Vintage Dior, Mark Fast, David Ferreira and More

Leave it to rapstress Cardi B to come through with personality, style and everything fuego! The beloved Bronx bombshell released her latest music video ‘Bartier Cardi’, featuring her ‘boo’ Offset and 21 Savage, clad in a slew of saucy and interesting ensembles including a cherry-red vintage Dior fur paired with Agent Provocateur lingerie set of the same hue.

She donned this standout Fall/Winter 2018 Mark Fast White Sequined Ostrich Feather Fishnet Detail dress and a pair of sequined gloves. It’s all luxe indeed!

She served a sexy look, outfitted in pink lingerie with matching lace accented thigh high stockings, topped off with an amazingly luxurious green and pink mid length Mongolian Lamb Coat from David Ferreira.

Of course, all this over the top goodness simply serves as a teaser to her highly-anticipated album debut, Invasion of Privacy, dropping on April 6th. I honestly can’t wait to see and hear what next this consistent chart topper has to offer.

