Best of 2019: Outfit of the Year featuring J. Lo in Versace, Cardi B in custom Thom Browne at the Met Gala, Beyonce in Cong Tri at the Lion King Premiere and More!

Next up, we have Outfit from the year, a list compiled based on likes on the Gram and our Editors suggestions! For us, this list includes not just beautiful garments, but arresting ensembles worn by iconic people at high wattage events–clothes that changed the energy of the year and got people talking. Clothing can be powerful, as witnessed by the looks below.

In no particular order:

Cardi B in Thom Browne at the Met Gala

It’s hard to shut it down at the Met Gala aka the Fashion Olympics, but Cardi B did just that this year in a fantastical, feathered dress by Mugler at the 2019 Costume Institute Gala. The theme was Camp, which means ostentatious, exaggerated, affected, and theatrical, and with her stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi B slayed right down to her $250,000 ruby bejeweled headpiece.

2. Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano at the 2019 Met Gala

There were many memorable moments from the 2019 Met Gala, and Janelle Monae had one of the most artistic ensembles in a gown imagined by Christian Siriano which featured everything from a winking eye on her bosom to a pile of fabulous hats, balanced on Janelle’s head. This is how you follow a somewhat abstract dress code, but still get it right.

3. Kim Kardashian in Mugler at the 2019 Met Gala

Another Met Gala ensemble: Kim Kardashian in custom Mugler. While most attendees went for over the top, Kim K’s look was relatively subtle with a flesh toned, ruched dress, covered in glittering drops reminiscent of dripping water. Reader @IfYouTakeaLookInside was all for it, and wrote, “She looks incredible. This is epic surrealist art.”

4. Beyonce in Cong Tri and Alexander McQueen at the Lion King Premiere

Beyonce was the voice of Nala in the Lion King, and thus shined on many red carpets promoting the film wearing stunning looks by Cong Tri and Alexander McQueen. Beyonce’s looks alone are the 3 most liked looks of the year on @FashionBombDaily; her Lion King looks are 2 out of the 3. What can we say? FBD loves Beyonce!

5. Billy Porter in Christian Siriano at the Oscars

Billy Porter seemed to shift the earth on its axis when he chose to wear a velvet Christian Siriano tuxedo dress and matching jacket to the Oscars. Few men are bold enough to toe the gender line on a red carpet quite like Billy does, and even fewer could pull it off and look amazing while doing so.

6. J. Lo in Reimagined Iconic Versace Dress

Another axis shifting moment this year? J. Lo at Versace’s Spring 2020 show, where she donned a modern recreation of the iconic Versace silk chiffon dress she wore to the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000.

The dress caused enough of a stir when she first wore it! And for the 2nd go round, La Lopez looked just as good as she did almost two decades ago.

7. Rihanna in Givenchy at the 2019 Diamond Ball

No Outfit of the Year post would be complete without Queen Rih! She was the belle of her very own Diamond Ball in a Givenchy Fall 2019 couture gown, styled by @IllJahJah. Amazing and Effortless as usual.

8. Zendaya in Vera Wang at the 2019 Emmys

Zendaya is another fashionista with impeccable style, aptly displayed at the Emmy’s in a forest green Vera Wang dress perfectly complemented by matching green pumps and auburn red tresses. Zendaya and Law Roach are a match made in fashion heaven, and this Poison Ivy-esque look was easily one of the best of the year.

9. Mary J Blige in Custom MCM x Misa Hylton for the Royalty Tour

Mary J. Blige did her signature dance during the Royalty tour in a series of Bomb Looks, styled by Wayman and Micah. While she had many amazing moments, she moved and rocked the most in a custom MCM x Misa Hylton ensemble, which included monogram thigh high boots, a monogram accented jacket, and monogram shades.

Go, Mary!

