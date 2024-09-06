Le the countdown begin!

We are officially less than one week away from the 4th Annual The Bomb Fashion Show!

Hosted by the inimitable and immaculate Ms. Vivica A Fox, the show will feature a performance by Madison Star, sounds by DJ JFK, and designs by Beeombi, Nikki Blaine Couture, Envysaje Atelier, CBN Chicago, the Fur & Leather Centre, and more!

VIP guests will be treated to a special cocktail hour from 6-7pm which will have Belair Champagne and bites provided by Slutty Vegan. Our Front Row VIPS will also receive gift bags bubbling over with swag from our Sponsors, Kaleidoscope Hair Products and Myavana!

Did I mention how BOMB our venue is? Centrally located at 641 West 42nd street, Lavan features high end LED screens that provide the ultimate immersive sensory experience.

Our events always sell out and prices will increase, so be sure to get your ticket today at TheBombFashionShow.eventbrite.com.

See you there!