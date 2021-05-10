SWV and Xscape Verzuz TV Fashion: All-Black Looks Including Kandi in Alex Perry Zebra Stripe Catsuit, Tiny in Shane Justin Sequin Halter Top and Comme Des Garçons Shorts, LaTocha in Rosa Cha Sequin Corset Jumpsuit and Tamika Scott in Akira Feather Top and Saint Laurent Yeti Boots + More

On Saturday, another epic Verzuz battle went down between iconic R&B groups SWV and Xscape! Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the Verzuz battle in Atlanta and you know we got details on the looks from the event. Members of both groups wore all-black looks for the musical battle, with Xscape members rocking ensembles styled by Jeremy Haynes aka No IG Jeremy. Let’s get into the details of their fits:

Kandi went with a fierce look, opting for an $1,900 Alex Perry “Leighton” zebra print jersey catsuit (sold out) paired with a Tyre Lajuan hematite Swarovski Crystal corset (unavailable) and $1,195 Christian Louboutin Epic Rose 100 wraparound patent-leather sandals.

Tiny Harris shimmered in a full sequined look during the Saturday Verzuz battle! She wore a $180 Shane Justin “Lights Camera Action” top in black paired with a $3,395 Balmain cropped sequined jacket and $755 Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garçons black sequin biker shorts. She complete the look with $1,075 Christian Louboutin Poupedou spiked raffia-trimmed leather sandals.

LaTocha also went with a sequin vibe with a Rosa Cha Fall 2019 RTW sequined corset jumpsuit paired with a black Wolford sheer long sleeve top and $169 Karl Lagerfeld Paris Blayze peep-toe booties complete with an embellished ankle strap.

Tamika Scott kept it chic with feathers! She went with Akira’s $149.50 Akira “Light As A Feather Mini Dress” (sold out) which she wore as a top. She paired it with $98 black Commando Perfect Control velvet leggings and $10,000 Saint Laurent Yeti over-the-knee boots (sold out).

Explore more moments from the Verzuz below:

Thoughts on their looks?

Photos: @sterlingpics