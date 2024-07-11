This is Victoria Monét’s year and the ‘On My Mama’ singer has been on everyone’s radar. With an amazing voice, and exceptional dance moves, she is next in line to own the throne.

While attending the ’30 Years of Essence Party’ hosted by Kenny Burns, the Atlanta native wore a $450 cobalt blue Di Petsa ‘Wet Dreams’ mini dress.

Made in Greece and intentionally sheer, she opted for matching undergarments for cohesion. Her mesh dress featured digital print including messages like “Wet,” “Holy Water” and “Shame is self inflicting punishment.”

During the party, Monét posed with Grammy award winning artist Mya who looked like she hasn’t age a bit since she first broke out onto the scene in the late 90’s.

Mya went monochromatic with a black cropped graphic tee that read ‘Black is Beautiful,’ paired with daisy duke shorts and black thigh high boots. Her embellished frames felt youthful and on trend.

Victoria Monét and Mya both look effortlessly stylish, and so chic during the ’30 years of Essence’ party!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty