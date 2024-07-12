We are in a new era where health care is now available digitally, and ‘Culture Care‘ offers telemedicine, connecting black doctors with black women.

The ‘Culture Care‘ booth at Essence Fest shed light on the vast disparities within the U.S. health care systems when it comes to women of color.

Our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers was on the scene and shared her own personal experiences with health care inadequacies, while also advocating for health care equality.

“Adequate health care should not be a luxury,” expressed Sulmers. “Culture Care offers black women the opportunity to consult with black doctors who look like them at an affordable rate. It’s the bomb!“

The Olivia Pope of ObGyn, Dr. Joy A. Cooper spoke about maternal health and mortality within the black community due to discrimination in the medical field.

“When it comes to health, black women are more likely to die in pregnancy than other races; we are also more likely to have asthma and heart disease,” shared Sulmers.

The proof of prejudice in our health care system is in the facts, and as black women it is essential that we have a team of black doctors who are capable of providing high-quality care for our utmost wellbeing.

Did you know that 79% of black women are overweight or obese? That’s more than half of the black women in our community, and it comes with many risk factors such as heart disease, hypertension, liver disease, and diabetes.

If you are someone who is overweight, it’s important to first acknowledge that you have work to do, and then implement healthy eating habits and exercise into your lifestyle.

On CultureCare.com, black women are able to get honest feedback virtually with the best intentions of propelling their health, instead of allowing it to disintegrate.

Whether you are seeking care for fertility, fibroids, therapy, or even postpartum, doctors Aaliyah Hodge, Stephanie Brown and Joy A. Cooper are available to help you at the comfort of your own home.

With healthcare at your finger tips, there is no excuse not to take action should you need to. Don’t have insurance? No problem as everyone pays the same to see the ‘Culture Care’ physicians. This year is the best time to prioritize your health as it’s one of the highest forms of self love.

You can book your appointment in California, NY or PA.

Visit @ourculturecare and OurCultureCare.com for more!

