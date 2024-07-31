The ‘Abaake by eQuip’ collection offers a wide assortment of afrocentric clothing that is bold and vibrant with traditional and modern influences.

As a lifestyle brand that blends the rich tapestry of African culture, the designer Adekemi Ayodele uses a variety of commemorative textiles that represents her Nigerian upbringing.

“As a young girl, I discovered my love for fashion at my mother side,” expressed Ayodele. “I was captivated by the colors, patterns, and textures of the fabrics my mother work with and it was in our living room workshop that I learned the art of fashion design.”

‘Abaake by eQuip’ clothing has an illustrated touch with eye-catching prints. From fabulous kimono jackets and ‘Ajiun’ skirts, to two-piece ‘boubou’ sets, their line has versatility.

Ayodele’s competitive advantage is that she offers quality and trendy garments at an affordable price. With ethnic shirts that retail for $40.00, and ‘Arike’ jackets for only $59.00, you’re able to fashionably update your wardrobe at a low cost.

In addition to their stylish clothing, the ‘Abaake by eQuip‘ brand also offers accessories, hair and body care making them the ultimate lifestyle brand.

Photo Credit: @abaakebyequip and A.y.Visuals