Could Sha’Carri Richardson be the next Flo-Jo with her record-setting athleticism and unique sense of style? Possibly, and during the 2024 Olympics, her fashion-forward themed nails were on full display.

The Dallas native track & field sprinter who is known for making a statement with her manicures, showcased her patriotism with her flashy coffin and stiletto nails, by New York based nail artist Jacqueline Pham.

Pham, who has been featured in Vogue Magazine, New York Magazine Harper’s Bazaar, and Allure, was specially sought out by Richardson to create a variety of press-on nail sets.

For the first set that Jacqueline created for the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, she used the national colors red, white and blue to exhibit American pride. “I highlighted the set with an American flag, embellished french tips, and jewels” explained Pham.

In addition to coordinating with the US team, the nail extraordinaire also catered to Richardson’s personal style with a bright neon and colorful stiletto set for her 100M semi final. Her bedazzled out nails included handpicked beads and gemstones to reflect a mosaic design.

Jacqueline Pham’s passion for manicuring is quite evident through her whimsical and brilliant designs. Contrary to the second set that she made for Richardson, for her third set she kept things more understated with purple and lavender hues.

Richardson who was captured with prayer hands before winning the silver medal in the 100M final, third nail set harmonized perfectly with the USA’s track and field uniform colors.

For the last nail set that Pham custom made for Richardson, she went golden with a tiger like tip design that had gold studs outlining the nude base, in hopes that she would bring home a gold medal which she did in the Women’s 4x100m Relay.

The gold medalist wore her fourth set at the Men’s Basketball Olympic Games Final between France and Team USA while sitting alongside Jimmy Fallon and Carmelo Anthony.

Jacqueline Pham has proven that she is seasoned manicurist who is a force to be reckoned with. Each of the bejeweled nail design sets that she created for Sha’Carri Richardson were architectural, iconic and unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Photo Credit: Complimentary of Jacqueline Pham