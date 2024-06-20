The ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday, and it brought out a slew of stars in the showbiz industry.

Williams who probably wouldn’t have missed the premiere for nothing in the world, showed up looking absolutely spectacular in a blush pink Dolce & Gabbana dress, styled by @keskamcleod.

Characterized with a satin corset bodice layered over a halter tulle dress, Williams ensemble felt fresh and magical for evening elegance.

When it came down to her jewelry, the tennis superstar was iced out with diamonds including a precious pink diamond necklace with the matching earrings and most delicious wrist candy. Her gold watch was also diamond studded and shone brightly.

Williams blond balayage hair added wow factor to her beautiful make up, and she looked so happy for the premiere of her film which will showcase her life on and off the court.

Fan’s couldn’t get enough of Serena’s ensemble for the evening, and her Fashion Bomb Daily Instagram post has already amassed over $16,000 likes.

IG user @romancebymyoshi commented, “The best she has looked in YEARS AND I LOVE IT!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” while @bellatari wrote,”Snatched waist and good makeup 🙌🏾 I’m here for this Serena! Show up like the queen you are👏🏾👏🏾“.

Serena Williams look incredible at her film premiere, and with her longstanding career in Tennis, holding the #1 spot on multiple occasions over the course of three decades, she can finally enjoy the fruits of her labor. What an amazing journey!

In the Area: Serena Williams first episode 1 airs on ESPN+ on July 10th. Will you be tuning in?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Make up: @Officialsheiks