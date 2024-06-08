Rihanna was captured looking sizzling haute in a red Ferragamo FW24 dress while in Shanghai promoting ‘Fenty Beauty’ and perhaps monochromatic never looked so darn good!

The long sleeve Ferragamo dress which features a high turtle neck, and draping with sultry cutouts, looked strikingly beautiful and glamorous on the ‘Diamonds’ singer.

RiRi’s latest stylist Mel Ottenberg has been doing a wonderful job of dressing Rihanna in some of the most note worthy looks to date.

When you are building an empire like Rihanna who is not only a singer, but a business mogul as well, it’s only par for the course that she look’s exquisite at all times. After all, Forbes reported that ‘Fenty Beauty’ is worth 2.8 billion dollars.

Rihanna accessorized with a red patent leather pointy toe wedge heel, and long red leather gloves. We adored her long blonde hair with bangs which added sophistication to her look.

We thought the Barbadian superstar totally pulled of this red monochromatic ensemble, and if there’s anyone who keeps us glued to our screens, it’s undoubtedly Rihanna.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @dennisleupold