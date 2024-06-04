‘Fenty Beauty’ founder, Rihanna stepped out Friday evening for a girls night out with her bestie Melissa Forde at Pergola restaurant in New York City.

Perhaps they were celebrating as Rihanna has officially become the top female solo artist with the most diamond certified songs. According to Forbes.com, “The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) reports that four more of Rihanna’s singles have been certified diamond. All of them earned that honor on Friday (May 31), which made it an incredibly exciting day for the superstar.“

Looking like the trailblazer that she is, the Barbadian singer looked fresh to death in a zebra vintage faux fur coat by Turkish designer, Rifat Uzbek that was oversized and hung off Rihanna’s shoulders.

When it came down to her stylish accessories, RiRi opted for black $260 Kaleos collection shades that frame her face perfectly and matched her black Gucci quilted bag, and black $795 Gianvito Rossi heels. Her neck was iced out with diamonds from jewelry atelier, Briony Raymond New York.

Rihanna’s blonde braided doobie hair wrap was the moment, and the star of her look. Styled with pearl accents and rhinestone bobbie pins, her doobie wrap took us back to 2013 when she first showcased the hairstyle at the American Music Awards, where she accepted the Icon Award.

Rihanna is making serious waves in both the music and beauty industry, and to see how far she has come since she first landed on the scene in 2005, is quite inspiring and impressive.

We are looking forward to Rihanna’s fashionable looks this summer!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Freshmadeit / Backgrid Images