The Owners of Gumbo Brands, Karim Butler and Alexis Major officially tied the knot over the weekend with an extravagant wedding at the Park Chateau that was hosted by rapper Fat Joe.

Known for being an entrepreneurial power-couple, the duo oversees one of the biggest black-owned cannabis and lifestyle brands.

For their special day, the newly weds opted for champagne colored ensembles that looked sharp, pristine and ethereal.

Alexis Major, who serves as CFO, and her daughter looked magical in custom Zuhair Murad gowns that were rich in texture, fairytale like, and glamorous to the eye.

Major kept her hair pulled back with an embellished head band that was elegant, and exuded royalty.

Her partner-in-crime, Karim Butler looked dapper in a cream and black suit by FRÈRE, that showed off his impeccable sartorial taste. He opted for a black bowtie, with black patent leather oxford shoes for cohesion.

Their wedding was lavish and star-studded, with white florals that painted the room, and glass candles that felt romantic and sacred.

Congratulations to Karim and Alexis!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @stanlophotography