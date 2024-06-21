The 77th Tony Awards took place last night at the Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City, and it was nothing shy of some of the most brilliant actors and producers in theatre.

The ceremony which honors the achievement in Broadway productions, was hosted by Ariana DeBose for a third time in a row.

Celebrities made a statement on the red carpet including Alica Keys who stunned in a red Gucci gown, Angelina Jolie who exuded royalty in a sage Vivienne Jolie look, and Taraji P. Henson who served metallic realness in Oscar De La Renta.

Elle Fanning looked strong and empowering in a black Saint Laurent power suit while Billy Porter offered an innovative spin in his black Robert Wun suit jacket that was perfectly embellished.

Actress Heather Alicia Simms embodied glamour in her scarlet red Jovani gown, styled by Mickey Freeman. Simms dress fit like a glove, and her braided up-do by Christina Rendall was befitting for a queen.

Both Cynthia Erivo and Danai Gurira glistened in gold ensembles, while the host evening DeBose looked architectural in a strapless Oscar De La Renta dress.

Ahead, see our top 10 celebrities who made a sartorial entrance on the red carpet at the 77th Tony Awards below.

Alicia Keys in Gucci

Angelina Jolie in Vivienne Jolie

Taraji P. Henson in Oscar De La Renta

Elle Fanning in Saint Laurent

Billy Porter in Robert Wun

Heather Alicia Simms in Jovani Dress

Nicole Scherzinger in Nicolas Lebrun

Danai Gurira in Gabriela Hearst

Cynthia Erivo in Custom Louis Vuitton

Ariana DeBose in Oscar De La Renta

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Salvatore DeMaio