Normani Delivers Visuals, Fashion, and Choreography for New Single ‘Wild Side’ Featuring Cardi B: Looks by Sir Baba Jagne, Rey Ortiz, Harry Halim and More

Normani came, saw and conquered with her latest single known as “Wild Side” which features rapper Cardi B. This comes just two years after “Motivation” and a year after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video where Normani performed a solo dance in a dazzling houndstooth look. Earlier this week, the two teased with the singer’s comeback, hinting that we would get a look at what people are calling a “new era of Normani”. Promotional artwork graced our feeds with Cardi and Normani wearing wet hair looks and leopard ensembles, further emphasizing the track’s title. As the song dropped today, a Tanu Muino-directed and Sean Bankhead-choroegraphed visual followed leaving fans with dropped jaws as Normani brought major visuals, looks, and choreography to her Aaliyah-sampled single.

Normani opened the video in a show-stopping look by Isa Boulder. The look presented itself as a cutout bodysuit and thigh-high garter boots in the brand’s signature cutout argyle design.

Normani also wore a custom look by Rey Ortiz which featured a red combination of mesh and velvet to form a unitard. The look also included a velvet wrapped mini skirt finished off with a hook feature.

In another moment, she wore a custom look by TLZ Femme. The streetwear look consisted of a hatlerneck top and pants made of see-through plastic complete with the brand’s distinctive SS21 long straps. She also wore a pair of classic white Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers and custom ear cuffs by Shane Thomas.

Paying homage to Aaliyah and her “One In A Million” song and video (which is sampled in “Wild Side”), Normani gave us a big choreography moment in a custom black cropped leather blazer and pants by Sir Babe Jagne paired with a black mesh corset by Bryan Hearns.

The girls are still talking about this scene where it appears Normani is dancing with herself. However, dancer Joya Jackson joins her in this moment mirroring her look and dance moves in order to create such a knockout visual. The two wore crystal-embellished metal plates by Laurel DeWitt.

Previewed in promo, Normani donned a full leopard ensemble by Harry Halim. From the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, the look included a leopard bustier mini dress and the $950 Leopard Kitana Boots (available on the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop). She also wore a custom leopard headpiece by Sarah Sokol Millinery.

Promoting “Wild Side”, Normani and Cardi B wore blue wave-like pieces by Kim Mesches.

Explore more moments from “Wild Side” below:

All looks were styled by Kollin Carter and assisted by Aaron Christmon and Reva Bhatt. Makeup was done by Priscilla Ono. Nails were executed by Soji Nails. Hair slayed by Yusef Williams.

Which look was your favorite? Stay tuned for more from Normani as she is currently working on her album.

Photos: Greg Swales / Jora Frantzis / Breyona Holt

Credits:

Wardrobe team: @thetrent_setter, @giftymarcos, @parkerharwood,@bianca.ires

Directed By: @tanumuino

Cinematographer: @nikitakkkuz

Choreographer: @itsbankhead

Editor: @vinniehobbs@vhpost

VFX: @maxcoltt@the_frender

Colorist: @josephbicknell@company_3

Tailoring: @sirbabajagne@jolleson

Hair Assistant: @dhairiusnyc

