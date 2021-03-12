LightSkinKeisha Posed in Black and White Sports-Inspired Mini Dress From Fashion Nova

Light Skin Keisha snagged a quick flick on the ‘gram rocking a black and white sports-inspired mini dress from Fashion Nova with the caption “Top Tier”. Let’s get into the details of her dress:

LightSkinKeisha wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Luck Number Seven Mini Dress. She gave us a moment of high-low fashion rocking the affordable dress with designer accessories like Louis Vuitton fur slides and an Hermes bag.

The bodycon dress appears in black and white and resembles that of a sports jersey with the side-stripe detailing and “Player 7” wording. The dress also has short sleeve with a high neck and lots of stretch, making it a perfect dress for Spring.

It’s many ways you can style this dress. Pair with your favorite sneakers, sandals, or slides for a chic-casual look!

Shop the Luck Number Seven Mini dress here today.