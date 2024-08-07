Over the weekend, Letoya Luckett and her beau Taleo Coles tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at the Le Tesserae venue in Houston, Texas.

The former Destiny Child member looked absolutely incredible at her reception dinner in a custom wedding dress by designer, Ese Azenabor.

Her stunning gown was designed in the form of a halter dress, and had sequins and crystal embellishments throughout. Stylist, J. Bolin accessorized her ensemble with raindrop pearl earrings, and diamond tennis bracelets for a luxurious finish.

Luckett exuded a sense of calmness, happiness and serenity as she posed next to her hubby who popped the question earlier this year in March.

Matching his wife’s fly as they poured glasses of champagne, Taleo Coles looked quite dapper in an off white suit, that had silk lapels. The Virginia entrepreneur was all smiles next to wife, showcasing a promising future.

This is Letoya Luckett’s third marriage, and you know what they say, “third time’s the charm.” We’re so happy to see her onward and upward despite prior setbacks in the love department. Love wins every single time.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Essence