Baby Jenny from the block did not come to play at Paris Fashion Week! Talk about getting 10’s across the board.

The mega superstar attended the Christian Dior’s Haute Couture fall/winter 2024-2025 show on Monday in a stunning khaki ensemble.

Lopez, who has been getting a lot of press as of late regarding her allegedly marital problems with Ben Affleck, looked as light as a feather.

She posed confidently in a belted khaki Dior dress that had an asymmetrical neckline, and exceptional draping throughout.

Her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn are responsible for this exquisite look that has left many of us glued to our screens.

Her open-toe satin Dior heels matched her dress perfectly, and her black gloves, and medium lady Dior bag felt progressive, yet timeless. Did anyone else get Audrey Hepburn vibes?

Our Fashion Bomb readers had a lot to say about JLO’s look on our Instagram page. @Mrsh1212 wrote, “One thing Jenny did learn from the block is how to put it on! 👏🏾👏🏾,” while @Vanessa.blessed expressed, ” She looks damnnnn good. Anything otherwise on this post is just straight hating.”

Check out the video of Jennifer Lopez below in full motion as Paris Fashion Week! It look’s like “Stella is getting her groove back!” Hello?!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction