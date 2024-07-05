Halle Bailey and DDG have officially shared the first images of baby Halo while vacationing in Italy on Instagram in one of the most beautiful and magical reveals.

The couple, who kept their pregnancy sacred and a mystery to fans and media outlets alike for quite some time, are beginning to look like one happy family.

Dressed in full Dolce & Gabbana ensembles, Halle looked like a Queen standing next to her King. The ‘Little Mermaid’ actress embodied regality in a cream strapless fishnet dress that had rhinestone and pearl embellishments throughout.

She accessorized with a diamond necklace and earrings that glistened against her stunning beat and goddess locs.

Baby Halo, who resembles both of his celebrity parents looked as peaceful as can be in a white Dolce & Gabbana long sleeve babysuit, with the matching white infant shoes by the Italian luxury brand.

The ‘Famous’ rapper DDG channeled Mufasa in the Lion King as he held his son up in the air joyously. He looked dapper in a long sleeve bedazzled out Dolce & Gabbana top that was accented with pearls.

Keeping the special occasion formal, he paired his top with black trousers, and alien-inspired shades for cool factor.

Halle and DDG look like a true match made in heaven standing in the light of their ‘Halo.’ We are so happy for this fashion bomb family, and we wish them continue bliss.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction