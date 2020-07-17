Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Javada from Alabama

This week, the title of Fashion Bombshell of the Week goes to Javada from Alabama. Her looks are edgy but still very feminine. Check her out below.

The way this bombshell has mixed 2 different plaid prints, paired with cheetah print pumps is very daring. Its a look that many would not try but she was able to pull it off and make it look effortless.

What do you think of this bombshell’s personal style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down