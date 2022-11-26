This week’s Bomber feature is Mauricio from the City of Champions.
Growing up, Mauricio was nick-named ‘Mr. Put that Sh** On’. His unique style isn’t new. It’s a constant evolution of what always was; his unremarkable flyness.
Mauricio’s ‘fits have been turning heads since he first began putting that sh** on. He refers to his looks as an extension of his mood, often inspired by the marvelously mod 60s and travel while telling a cohesive story about Mauricio himself.
His unapologetic and bold approach to fashion encourages him to take risks and supports his belief that he can —and will— wear anything he wants.